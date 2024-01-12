GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Implementation of Central and State government schemes reviewed in Erode

January 12, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi (second left) chairing the Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting on Friday. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (left) is in the picture.

Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi (second left) chairing the Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting on Friday. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (left) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Works related to 34 schemes that are being implemented under the Central and State government schemes in the district were reviewed during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Collectorate on Friday.

The meeting, chaired by committee president and Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, was presided over by Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan, Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, and MLAs A.G. Venkatachalam (Anthiyur) and C. Saraswati (Modakkurichi).

Officials said the purpose of the meeting is to review the schemes by the elected representatives so as to prevent delays in completing the schemes and expedite the works. Schemes implemented by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and various departments were discussed in detail and officials were asked to solve the problems during implementation and focus on completing the schemes. Officials of various departments were asked to coordinate and complete the works so that the benefit reaches the people at the earliest.

Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, District Revenue Officer S. Shantha Kumar, Assistant Collector (Training( Vinay Kumar Meena), District Forest Officer (Erode) N. Venkatesh Prabhu, Deputy mayor V. Selvaraj, and officials were present.

