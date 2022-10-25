‘Implement project to discharge treated water from CETPs into sea’

Federation of All Trade and Industry Association of Erode District (FATIA) has urged the State government to implement a project to discharge treated water from the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) into sea through pipelines.

The members, led by its president V.K. Rajamanickam and general secretary R. Ravichandran, recently met District Monitoring Officer and Commissioner of Archives and Historical Research G. Prakash and Collector H. Krishnanunni during a meeting at the Collectorate and submitted a petition.

The petition said that over 70 associations in the district have been part of the federation for the last 24 years and on behalf of all the members, they urge the government to look into their demands. They said that the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 2007 proposed a ₹ 700-crore project to establish CETPs in Erode, Namakkal and Karur districts to treat effluents from industries and discharge the water into sea at Ramanathapuram. “The project needs to be implemented at the earliest”, the petition urged.

The members wanted a trade centre to be established at the government poramboke land located at the rear side of the Government College of Engineering (earlier IRTT) at Suriyampalayam panchayat for which the federation is ready to extend its cooperation.

The members said that since the city is a major trade centre, traffic congestion continues to be a perennial problem and wanted a flyover from Kalingarayan Illam to Thindal on Perundurai Road. They wanted encroachments to be removed so that the 80 feet road at Periyar Nagar is connected with Meenatchi Sundaranar Road and also wanted a flyover between Kalaimadu Silai and Moolapalayam so that traffic congestion gets solved in the city. They also wanted flyovers across Erode Outer Ring Road at junctions on Chennimalai Road, Palani Road, Muthur Road and Karur Road where there is a sharp increase in the number of vehicles. Also, they wanted the ring road to be widened.