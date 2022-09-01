Implement Mettur surplus water scheme: Anbumani Ramadoss

Staff Reporter
September 01, 2022 20:21 IST

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the government to implement the Mettur-Salem surplus water scheme.

. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday after inspecting the Panamarathupatti lake, Mr. Anbumani said that due to encroachments, water had stoppled flowing into the lake.

“We urge the Salem-Mettur surplus water scheme to be implemented to divert surplus water to all water bodies in the district. Recently, the government announced ₹97 crore for renovating Panamarathupatti lake. Without removing encroachment, renovating the lake will not give fruitful results,” Dr. Anbumani added.

In response to questions about the eight-lane expressway between Salem and Chennai, Dr.. Anbumani stated that we need infrastructure for the development of the country. “But this project is not needed, and we will continue to oppose it,” he said.

