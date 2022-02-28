‘Implement court order on closing time of hotels’

The Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association has urged the police to allow hotels and eateries to shutdown for the day at their convenient time, as ordered by the High Court recently.

Secretary of the Association M. Sivakumar, vice-president R. Balachander, and treasurer C.V. Govind, told presspersons here on Monday the judgement that came on February 3 said that owners of eateries, hotels, shops and restaurants were at liberty to fix closing time for their establishment.

Earlier, hotels were asked to close down at 11 p.m. and that was advanced to 10.30 p.m. Following the judgement, the police are not insisting on the hotels to shutdown by 10.30 p.m.

The Tamil Nadu Hoteliers Association representatives are discussing with the police to ensure the court order is implemented across the State.

“We had several restrictions during lockdown period and hotels have revived only recently. Business has reached pre-pandemic levels. The order will support us and will only help the hotels,” said Mr. Balachander.

The Coimbatore District Hoteliers Association had 250 members. The district was expected to have over 1,500 hotels. For most of them, business went on till 11 p.m. and some hotels got customers till midnight too. So the decision of closing down for the day should be left to the owners of the hotels, they said.