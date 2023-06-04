Implement bypass road projects, says forum in Coimbatore

June 04, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The trade and industry in the western districts have appealed to the Central and State governments to implement the Karur- Coimbatore bypass and the eastern bypass road projects.

J. Sathish, director of Kongu Global Forum, said the projects were mooted in 2014 and a detailed project report was prepared after a feasibility study. “It will be possible to cover nearly 120 km in one to one-and-a-half hours if the greenfield road is developed between Karur and Coimbatore,” he said.

Further, several pockets in the proposed alignment have dry lands and once the Karur-Coimbatore bypass is laid, industrial estates can come up on these lands, he said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had said in an RTI reply last August that the two bypass roads will be developed as a combined project and that a draft DPR was ready and “further DPR study is in progress.”

The tentative project cost is estimated to be ₹7,500 crore. In December last year, it said the land acquisition proposal for a four-lane Karur - Coimbatore bypass and Coimbatore ring road was recommended for approval.

However, in March this year, in another RTI reply, it said the detailed project report preparation is going on and approval of the land acquisition committee of NHAI is awaited, Mr. Sathish said.

“This is a project that should be implemented as it will bring in a lot of benefits to the region. All the western districts will benefit from the road,” he said.

In the case of the eastern bypass, it will connect all the Highway roads that pass through Coimbatore and, thus, reduce the traffic congestion in the city, he said.