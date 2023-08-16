Impending manpower augmentation will ease work pressure for TNSTC crew, says Transport Minister

August 16, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

COIMBATORE: The forthcoming recruitment drive by TNSTC for appointment of drivers and conductors will ease the work pressure of the existing crew, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar said here on Wednesday.

Despite increasing the age for superannuation, the rise in vacancies over the last five years has necessitated the recruitment. A renaissance in transport sector was on the cards with the new appointments and the induction of new buses for which the first phase tender process has already been initiated, the Minister said at a function organised by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Coimbatore Ltd., for issuing appointment letters to new recruits inducted on compassionate grounds, and for honouring wards of employees who had excelled in SSLC and Plus Two public exams.

Having fulfilled the requests of employees pertaining to salaries and setting right anomalies in remuneration, the government was in the process of addressing their demand for arrears in a phased manner. Despite the burden on exchequer, the Chief Minister has advised disbursal of remuneration based on pay matrix, with the welfare of employees in mind, the Minister said.

Appointment letters to recruits on compassionate grounds have already been issued in Chennai and Krishnagiri, and the process will be carried out in Kumbakonam and Villupuram in the coming days, he said.

The Minister earlier inaugurated air-conditioned lounges for drivers and conducters at the two TNSTC branches in Sungam and one in Marudhamalai.

Accompanied by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Mayor of Coimbatore Corporation Kalpana Anandakumar and Commssioner of Coimbatore Corporation M. Pratap, the Minister gave away incentives to children of employees at the level of every workshop, in recognition of their scores in 10th and 12th standards.

