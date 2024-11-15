ADVERTISEMENT

IMK youth wing leader Omkar Balaji remanded in prison till November 28

Published - November 15, 2024 06:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth judicial magistrate court in Coimbatore on Thursday remanded Omkar Balaji, youth wing leader of Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK), who was arrested for his controversial remarks on journalist R.R. Gopal of Tamil magazine Nakkheeran, till November 28.

While being escorted out from the court, Mr. Balaji accused the Coimbatore city police of treating him as a notorious criminal and forcing him to pose with a slate, which mentioned his name, crime number and sections of offence.

Mr. Balaji was arrested by the Race Course police from Chennai on Wednesday, after the Madras High Court refused to restrain the police from arresting him.

IMK founder and Mr. Balaji’s father Arjun Sampath alleged that son was treated as a regular criminal and pickpocket.

