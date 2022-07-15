IMD issues heavy rain alert for Coimbatore, Nilgiris

Coimbatore district received 92% of average rainfall in June-July, compared to last year

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji inspecting the flood situation in Bhavani River at Mettupalayam on Friday.

Coimbatore district received 92% of average rainfall in June-July, compared to last year

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alert for Nilgiris and the ghat areas of Coimbatore district, till Sunday.

In an advisory, the IMD has said that the ghat regions of the Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts were likely to experience, heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next two days. The advisory also listed the possible damages such as inundation of low-lying areas, mud slides in hilly tracts and riverine flooding.

Minster for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran and Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji inspected the level of water flow in River Bhavani at Mettupalayam on Friday.

Mr. Ramachandran told the reporters that the Department of Disaster Management has identified areas that gets inundated frequently during heavy rain. He also added that the embankments were strengthened, and the department has been monitoring the dams and rivers across the district.

High alert

Collector G.S. Sameeran told The Hindu, the district administration has accelerated efforts to face heavy rains. Ghat areas such as Anamalai, Pilloor and Valparai regions were put under high alert.

Mr. Sameeran said, so far, the district has received 92% of average rainfall in the months of June-July, compared to the previous year. Starting from June, the district has recorded 569 mm of rainfall as of July 15, against the 610 mm last year.

The district administration has identified 18 vulnerable zones across the district and dedicated officials were appointed to monitor it. A total of 65 temporary relief centres were opened and all the necessary arrangements were made to meet any kind of circumstances, the Collector added.

The district administration has activated control rooms in each taluk. The emergency control room at the District Collector Office can be reached at 0422 - 230114 and 0422- 1077 (toll-free).

eom