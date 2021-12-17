Imax and Broadway Megaaplex to open theatre in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

17 December 2021 00:07 IST

Imax Corporation and Broadway Megaaplex have signed an agreement to develop an Imax theatre here at Broadway’s newly-planned megaplex property.

A press release said the theatre was scheduled to be opened in the spring of 2022. The new theatre will have Imax with laser technology, a next generation laser projection system, and a 12-channel sound system.

This agreement will bring Imax to locations beyond large cities, said Giovanni Dolci, Chief Sales Officer of Imax.

The partnership with Imax is to offer entertainment with the best available technology, the Broadway Megaaplex said in a release.