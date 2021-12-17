Coimbatore

Imax and Broadway Megaaplex to open theatre in Coimbatore

Imax Corporation and Broadway Megaaplex have signed an agreement to develop an Imax theatre here at Broadway’s newly-planned megaplex property.

A press release said the theatre was scheduled to be opened in the spring of 2022. The new theatre will have Imax with laser technology, a next generation laser projection system, and a 12-channel sound system.

This agreement will bring Imax to locations beyond large cities, said Giovanni Dolci, Chief Sales Officer of Imax.

The partnership with Imax is to offer entertainment with the best available technology, the Broadway Megaaplex said in a release.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2021 12:08:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/imax-and-broadway-megaaplex-to-open-theatre-in-coimbatore/article37972610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY