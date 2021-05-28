Images of two patients sharing a bed at Tiruppur Govt. Hospital go viral

With Tiruppur district witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, images of patients lying in pairs on the beds at the temporary oxygen facility set up at the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital have surfaced on social media platforms.

The facility was set up at the hospital on May 16 with the help of various NGOs with the aim of temporarily accommodating suspected COVID-19 patients in need of admission.

The temporary oxygen facility has around 20 beds and 10 oxygen concentrators, where the images and video clips of two patients sharing beds were widely circulated on social media platforms since Thursday.

When contacted, a senior doctor at the hospital said that only one patient per bed was allowed in the space and that he was unsure when the images were taken and circulated online. Noting that the facility was only a temporary waiting space where patients were made to lie down instead of sitting, he said that only 20 beds could be accommodated in that space.

The hospital currently has 325 beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients including 280 oxygen beds, but the beds in the temporary oxygen facility do not come under the allocated COVID-19 beds, according to the doctor.

Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said action would be taken regarding this issue following an inquiry.