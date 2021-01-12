IMA, TNPCB appeal for pollution-free Bhogi

The Coimbatore branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) have appealed to people to celebrate Bhogi in a pollution-free manner.

In an awareness event held in the city on Monday, IMA office-bearers and TNPCB officials urged the public to abstain from burning discarded items that released noxious gases while celebrating Bhogi on Wednesday.

As per the release issued by IMA, air pollution, both household and ambient, was the second leading risk factor in India contributing to around 12.5% of deaths (1.24 million of total deaths). It also contributed to 8.1% of Disability Adjusted Life Years (38.7 million of total DALYs) in 2018.

Exposure to air pollution caused various diseases including lower respiratory infection, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, ischemic heart disease, stroke and lung cancer, said the release.

Air pollution, especially exposure to PM, 2.5 (particulate matter less than 2.5 micro meter in size) during pregnancy also caused adverse outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth and birth defects, it said.

IMA Coimbatore branch president V. Rajesh Babu, secretary Priya Kubendiran, TNPCB assistant engineers P. Ramesh and P. Neelamegam spoke.