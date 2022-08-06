IMA terms move to close down private hospital in Erode as ‘undemocratic’

Members of Indian Medical Association, Erode branch, after submitting a petition to the district administration on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

August 06, 2022 21:06 IST

Stating that the Health Department’s move to close down Sudha Hospital is undemocratic and a drastic decision, the Erode branch of Indian Medical Association on Saturday requested the district administration to provide a few more days for the hospital to discharge and transfer the patients.

A petition submitted to the district administration said that the issue related to oocyte sale is being investigated by the Health Department and the hospitals concerned are extending their cooperation.

“But without prior notice, scan machines were sealed and the hospital approached the Madras High Court that quashed the order”, the petition said.

They said that on August 5, a two-member bench of the court upheld the previous government order and the office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Erode district, informed the hospital that they would seal the premises within two hours. “We are totally against this move without the completion of inquiry. This kind of action against private hospitals will set a wrong precedent in the future”, they said.

On Saturday, condemning the move to seal the hospital, outpatient services in 250 private hospitals across the district were suspended affecting patients. People, who turned up at the hospitals were disappointed as they were asked to come on Sunday or Monday to meet the doctors.

C.N. Raja, national vice-president, IMA headquarters, condemned the move to close the hospital in a hurry. “When the single-judge ordered the removal of the seal, officials took five days to remove it. But after the court passed the order on Friday, based on oral instructions, they rushed to close the hospital,” he said and added that the move has created fear among the public.