IMA starts relay hunger strike against ‘mixopathy’

Coimbatore

02 February 2021 00:00 IST

‘It will dilute sanctity of the individual system of medicine’

The Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Coimbatore branch started a relay hunger strike against ‘mixopathy’ on Monday, as part of the nationwide protest at various designated places from February 1 to 14.

A statement issued by the IMA said that the National Education Policy 2020 was promoting medical pluralism and paved way for lateral entry of paramedics and other systems of Indian medicine graduates into the practice of modern medicine.

It said that the recent notification from Central Council of Indian Medicine dated November 19, 2020 approved MS (General Surgery) post-graduation degree by Ayurvedic graduates as Shalya Tantra and Shalakya Tantra and would be allowed to do 58 types of surgeries including technically competent procedures like cholecystectomy, cataract, ENT, dental and plastic surgeries.

‘Mixopathy’ will be detrimental to the public and the sanctity of the individual system of medicine will be diluted and lost, it said.

President elect of IMA Tamil Nadu branch R. Palaniswamy, secretary A.K. Ravikumar, assistant secretary S. Karthick Prabhu, IMA Coimbatore branch president V. Rajesh Babu and secretary Priya Kubendiran spoke at the launch of the relay fasting that started on the IMA office premises in Coimbatore. They said that IMA members were also taking out a relay motorcycle rally from various places to Chennai from Monday.