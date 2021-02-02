IMA starts relay hunger strike against ‘mixopathy’

The Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Coimbatore branch started a relay hunger strike against ‘mixopathy’ on Monday, as part of the nationwide protest at various designated places from February 1 to 14.
A statement issued by the IMA said that the National Education Policy 2020 was promoting medical pluralism and paved way for lateral entry of paramedics and other systems of Indian medicine graduates into the practice of modern medicine.
It said that the recent notification from Central Council of Indian Medicine dated November 19, 2020 approved MS (General Surgery) post-graduation degree by Ayurvedic graduates as Shalya Tantra and Shalakya Tantra and would be allowed to do 58 types of surgeries including technically competent procedures like cholecystectomy, cataract, ENT, dental and plastic surgeries.
‘Mixopathy’ will be detrimental to the public and the sanctity of the individual system of medicine will be diluted and lost, it said.
President elect of IMA Tamil Nadu branch R. Palaniswamy, secretary A.K. Ravikumar, assistant secretary S. Karthick Prabhu, IMA Coimbatore branch president V. Rajesh Babu and secretary Priya Kubendiran spoke at the launch of the relay fasting that started on the IMA office premises in Coimbatore. They said that IMA members were also taking out a relay motorcycle rally from various places to Chennai from Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath