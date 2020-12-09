IMA stages demonstrations against ‘mixopathy’

09 December 2020 00:27 IST

Members of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and allied organisations staged demonstrations in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris districts on Tuesday condemning ‘mixopathy’.

State secretary of IMA Tamil Nadu branch A.K. Ravikumar participated in the demonstrations, held between noon and 2 p.m., at seven locations in Coimbatore city, including outside the IMA Coimbatore Branch office on Syrian Church Road, the Head Post Office on Goods Shed Road and a few private medical colleges. Around 100 members participated in each of these demonstrations, Dr. Ravikumar said. These demonstrations were meant to create awareness among the public about the proposal by the NITI Aayog to integrate all systems of medicine such as AYUSH and modern medicine into one system termed ‘mixopathy’.

He also demanded that the Central government should withdraw the notification that could allow Ayurveda graduates to perform 58 kinds of surgeries. “We are not opposing any system of medicine. We want purity of system,” Dr. Ravikumar said.

Members of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) also staged demonstrations at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and ESI Hospital. According to TNGDA State secretary and Coimbatore district president N. Ravishankar, the demonstrations were held only between 12.30 p.m. and 1 p.m. by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocol.

In Tiruppur, the IMA members staged a demonstration outside Tiruppur Railway Station. IMA Tiruppur president A.M. Palanisamy warned that the IMA would go on a 24-hour nationwide strike from 6 a.m. on December 11, suspending all treatments except for COVID-19 and other emergency treatments, if the Centre did not meet their demands regarding withdrawal of ‘mixopathy’.

The Nilgiris-based doctors submitted a memorandum to the Collector voicing their opposition to the government’s notification amending the postgraduate Ayurveda education regulations.

The memorandum, signed by Dr. Suresh Babu, president of the Indian Medical Association, the Nilgiris, and Dr. V. Balasubramaniam, secretary, stated that the Central Council of Indian Medicine notification would allow ayurveda graduates to perform surgeries, “which includes technically competent procedures.”

“All these steps are towards one system of medical practice ‘mixopathy’, which will be detrimental to the public. The sanctity of the individual system of medicine gets diluted and will be lost. In the current state of advances in the medical science… the current policy of ‘mixopathy’ degrades the Indian healthcare system,” the memorandum stated. It also added that the “common public are not scapegoats to do research on them thrusting the ‘mixopathy’ system on them and snatching away their right to choose the system of medicine they want to follow.”