IMA demands withdrawal of move allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery

Members of the Indian Medical Association, Erode Branch, observed a fast on Perundurai Road here on Monday condemning the ‘mixopathy.’

Doctors said that on November 20, 2020, the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) issued a gazette notification amending the Indian Medicine Central Council (Postgraduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016, which allows postgraduate Ayurveda students to undergo training for 58 surgical procedures in general surgery, ENT, ophthalmology and dentistry and perform surgeries. The notification was misleading and the Centre should withdraw it in the larger interest of the public and dismantle the committees formed in the NITI Aayog,” they added.

Doctors questioned how Ayurvedic surgeons would ensure anaesthesia for their patients and also handle complications during surgeries. “Instead of promoting the existing systems of medicine, the government is encouraging a new method called mixopathy and confusing the people,” they added. Doctors said that they are protesting against mixopathy as it will affect specialisation in Ayush. They also said that they are not against Ayurveda doctors performing surgeries, but they should not do surgeries in hospitals following allopathy medicine and using Ayurveda medicine.

C.N. Raja, National vice president, IMA Headquarters, Mallika, vice president, IMA Tamil Nadu State Branch, S.T. Prasad, president, Erode IMA and other officer bearers were present.