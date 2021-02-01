IMA demands withdrawal of move allowing Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery

Members of the Indian Medical Association, Erode Branch, observed a fast on Perundurai Road here on Monday condemning the ‘mixopathy.’
Doctors said that on November 20, 2020, the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) issued a gazette notification amending the Indian Medicine Central Council (Postgraduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016, which allows postgraduate Ayurveda students to undergo training for 58 surgical procedures in general surgery, ENT, ophthalmology and dentistry and perform surgeries. The notification was misleading and the Centre should withdraw it in the larger interest of the public and dismantle the committees formed in the NITI Aayog,” they added.
Doctors questioned how Ayurvedic surgeons would ensure anaesthesia for their patients and also handle complications during surgeries. “Instead of promoting the existing systems of medicine, the government is encouraging a new method called mixopathy and confusing the people,” they added. Doctors said that they are protesting against mixopathy as it will affect specialisation in Ayush. They also said that they are not against Ayurveda doctors performing surgeries, but they should not do surgeries in hospitals following allopathy medicine and using Ayurveda medicine.
C.N. Raja, National vice president, IMA Headquarters, Mallika, vice president, IMA Tamil Nadu State Branch, S.T. Prasad, president, Erode IMA and other officer bearers were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath