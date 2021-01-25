IMA conducts road safety awareness rally

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Coimbatore, in association with Coimbatore Royal Enfield Club, conducted a motorcycle rally on Sunday as part of observing the National Road Safety Month.
Participants highlighted the use of helmet while riding two-wheelers and the importance of following road safety norms in places through which the rally passed.
IMA Tamil Nadu State Branch honorary secretary A.K. Ravikumar flagged off the rally in the presence of Coimbatore branch president V. Rajesh Babu and secretary Priya Kubendiran.
A total of 50 riders took part in the rally to Bhavani Sagar Dam and back to the IMA office.
“Participants of the rally distributed notices on road safety, especially safety measures to be followed while riding two-wheelers, to people. A logo of an infant inside a helmet was printed on the notices to highlight the importance of wearing helmet. The practice not only protects the rider but the family depended on the rider,” said Dr. Rajesh Babu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath