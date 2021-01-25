IMA conducts road safety awareness rally

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Coimbatore, in association with Coimbatore Royal Enfield Club, conducted a motorcycle rally on Sunday as part of observing the National Road Safety Month.

Participants highlighted the use of helmet while riding two-wheelers and the importance of following road safety norms in places through which the rally passed.

IMA Tamil Nadu State Branch honorary secretary A.K. Ravikumar flagged off the rally in the presence of Coimbatore branch president V. Rajesh Babu and secretary Priya Kubendiran.

A total of 50 riders took part in the rally to Bhavani Sagar Dam and back to the IMA office.

“Participants of the rally distributed notices on road safety, especially safety measures to be followed while riding two-wheelers, to people. A logo of an infant inside a helmet was printed on the notices to highlight the importance of wearing helmet. The practice not only protects the rider but the family depended on the rider,” said Dr. Rajesh Babu.