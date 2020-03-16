IMA calls for awareness activities

In the wake of global spread of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu State branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has directed district branches to conduct awareness activities about the virus for educational institutions, public and NGOs.
The IMA State branch has also urged district branches to update healthcare professionals about the virus so that they can manage persons, who seek medical care with symptoms of the viral infection. A circular issued by IMA State branch president C.N. Raja asked district branches to send report to the State office about the awareness activities they have done. IMA has also come out with a short video which describes COVID-19 virus, symptoms of its infection, precautions to be taken and dos and don'ts to be followed for the benefit of public.
