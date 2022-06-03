Illicit liquor, gutkha seized in Tiruppur

The district police have arrested 11 persons for illegal sale of liquor, on Thursday.

The Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur, has issued directions to all the police stations in the district, to curb the sale of illicit liquor.

According to a press release, the police arrested and registered cases against 11 persons in connection with the illegal sale of liquor and toddy, on Monday and confiscated 93 Tasmac liquor bottles, and three litres of toddy from them.

In a separate incident, the Udumalpet police registered a case against, a 56-year-old man for selling gutkha, on Thursday. On a secret information, the police raided a grocery store owned by V Sekar in Ragalpavi and seized 26 packets of gutkha.