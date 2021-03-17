Illegally stored explosives seized from two locations

Staff Reporter Tiruppur

The Tiruppur District Police on Tuesday seized gelatin sticks and detonators illegally stored in two locations.

According to police sources, a team led by Palladam Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Sri Ramachandran searched the house of the owner of a private quarry, M. Subramani, within the limits of Mangalam police station near Palladam. The team found 1,200 gelatin sticks weighing around 150 kg and 24 bundles of detonators (each bundle contains 24 pipes), which were seized. The Mangalam police registered a case against Subramani and his son Dinesh Kumar. While the quarry’s owner was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, a search is on for the son, the sources said.

Later in the day, Mr. Ramachandran conducted a search at a private quarry at Kodangipalayam within Palladam police station limits and seized gelatin sticks weighing around 75 kg and nearly 250 detonators. The Palladam police registered a case against the quarry’s owner Rajesh and efforts to arrest him are on, according to the sources.