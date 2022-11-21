Illegally electrified fence claims elephant’s life

November 21, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HOSUR

P.V. Srividya

An elephant was electrocuted by an illegally electrified fence around a field in Kadur village in Rayakottai.

The carcass was clandestinely buried after the incident, which is suspected to have occurred last week but came to light only on Monday.

According to the Forest Department, the farm was illegally electrified by its owner Ellappan. Based on a tip-off that an elephant was electrocuted and its carcass was buried, the department began a search on Sunday night.  On Monday, the burial site was identified and the carcass exhumed.

Ellappan confessed that the fence was electrified illegally by drawing current from a low-tension line passing over the field. The incident reportedly occurred on November 15 night, when the accused heard the wails of the elephant. The carcass was found the following morning. The accused, along with his sons, had covered up the incident and buried the animal, officials said.

A team tasked with conducting a post-mortem on the elephant is on the way from Coimbatore, and the autopsy will be carried out on Tuesday. The Forest Department is also interrogating the accused who, officials believe, could not have committed the crime on his own.

Tamil Nadu

