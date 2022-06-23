Illegal water connections disconnected in Salem
The Salem Corporation disconnected illegal water connections on Thursday.
The Corporation supplies water through the Salem-Mettur Dedicated Water Supply Scheme. It received complaints about illegal water connections from the public.
A monitoring team was set up, and the team is visiting every ward and identifying the connections that are illegally provided without paying deposit amount and used for commercial purposes. The team identified 30 connections till Thursday and disconnected them.
