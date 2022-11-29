Illegal ramps, barricades on commercial streets irk pedestrians and motorists in Coimbatore

November 29, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Pedestrians and motorists have expressed discomfort about the increasing number of encroachments on the commercial streets in R.S. Puram in the city.

Placing of steel ramps or barricades on or along the walkways turn them pedestrian-unfriendly. Even parking becomes difficult when such ramps are placed on the road along the walkways, said G. Senapathy, a resident.

A motorist said that at many places in R.S. Puram, private ‘no parking’ signboards and concrete ramps occupied the walkways as well as one-fourth of the road, leaving little space for pedestrians and vehicles.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said the civic body recently conducted a drive to remove the unauthorised ramps that encroached roads in residential areas. In the coming days, the civic body would conduct a similar drive on commercial streets as well.

During the drive, illegal ramps and barricades would be removed, and the owners would be fined.

A Corporation official from the West Zone said a proposal was underway for removing illegal encroachments on the pathways and roads to make them pedestrian-friendly. The encroachment removal drive is expected to start from D.B. Road in R.S. Puram.