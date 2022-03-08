‘Illegal quarrying taking place at govt. poramboke land in Chennimalai’

Members of Tamil Nadu Sutruchulal Pathukappu Iyakkam have claimed that individuals are carrying out illegal quarrying in the government poramboke land at Chennimalai in Erode. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of Tamil Nadu Sutruchulal Pathukappu Iyakkam have claimed that individuals are carrying out illegal quarrying on a 6.85-acre government poramboke land in Chennimalai here.

Members, led by its coordinator R.S. Mugilan, submitted a petition to the district administration in which they said that the land in survey no 598 on Uppilipalayam Road South in Chennimalai village as a hillock called ‘Poo Parikum’ Malai. As part of tradition, people used to pluck flowers in the hillock for over a century.

As per the Old Settlement Register (O.S.R) and Re-Settlement ‘A’ Register (R.S.R.), the land was shown as government poramboke land in the category assessment waste.

But, a few individuals claimed that it was a patta land and without obtaining permission from the government, mining was being carried out illegally, the petition said. The members said hundreds of trees were removed and quarrying was done in the last two months and buildings were also constructed now.

Though petitions were submitted to revenue officials asking them to verify the records and halt the works, no action was taken so far, the petition said and urged the Collector to immediately stop the works until the documents were verified.

The petition alleged that revenue officials were supporting the individuals who continued to exploit the natural resources and urged the administration to retrieve the land and protect it.