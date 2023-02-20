HamberMenu
‘Illegal quarrying continues in Coimbatore district’

February 20, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Quarry materials worth ₹ 3,000 crore were illegally mined and transported to Kerala in over five years in the district, Anti Corruption Movement has alleged in a petition to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati.

In the petition to the Collector on Monday, the Movement alleged that over 150 stone quarries in the district are operated by a gang with the active collusion of the officials concerned. A majority of the quarries were given license without adhering to the government norms.”

The Movement alleged that quarry materials were illegally mined and transported to Kerala, where they are sold for three-four times higher rates. “The unofficial collection at illegal checkpoints is roughly ₹ 5 crore,” they alleged in the petition.

“We appeal to the Collector to conduct a probe and take action against the ongoing illegalities and recover the proceeds,” they said in the petition

