Illegal parking creates traffic chaos at new bus stand in Salem

August 19, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Illegal parking of private vehicles continues to create chaos at the New Bus Stand. Commuters want the police to take strict action against the violations.

Thousands of vehicles pass through the New Bus Stand that is surrounded by shops and commercial establishments. Likewise, from Salem New Bus Stand, buses ply to various districts.

R. Elangovan, a resident of Gupta Nagar, says that since there are many roadside eateries and coffee stalls near the bus stand, people coming to these eateries and tea stalls, park their vehicles on the roadside causing traffic congestion. To clear extra rush during weekends, the transport department operates additional buses.

M. Murugan, a resident of Pallapatti, says that at Veerapandiyar Nagar, near the bus stand, hundreds of electronic shops are functioning. As electronic items are available at a cheap rate in these shops, people from various parts of the district come to these shops and park their vehicles on the roadside, which affects vehicle movement. Police should look into the issue and take stern action against the shopkeepers who allow their customers to park their vehicles infront of their shops.

Police officials say that the area near the bus stand are being monitored round-the-clock and action will be taken against the violators.