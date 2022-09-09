Illegal liquor blending unit busted in Erode, four held

Two machines and liquor bottles seized from a fake liquor blending unit in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Sleuths from the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) busted an illegal liquor blending unit functioning in a residential area at Soolai in the city on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the Kumbakonam police intercepted a car and found fake liquor bottles. Inquiries revealed that the liquor bottles were being transported from Erode. The Kumbakonam police alerted the Erode District Police.

On Friday, a team raided an old building at Soolai and found empty Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles, two bottling machines, fake labels of popular liquor products, essences and flavours. Four persons, who attempted to flee, were nabbed by the sleuths.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that all the four were from Ramanathapuram district and had rented the building four months ago and were involved in fake liquor blending for the last two months. They had so far distributed 1,500 liquor bottles in Kumbakonam. The team seized 54 liquor bottles, 1,500 empty bottles, two machines and an auto. The four were taken to the PEW office.