Illegal gun manufacturing unit busted in Salem

In a joint operation carried out by the Forest Department and the Salem police, an illegal gun manufacturing unit was raided in Kalrayan Forest range here on Friday

During a routine patrolling in Periyakalrayan beat area of Kalrayan forest range, forest officials found an illegal gun manufacturing unit and alerted Karumandurai police. In a joint raid, the personnel seized raw materials and other equipment used for gun manufacturing.

The unit was run by a man named Periasamy and the land belonged to a person named Mani. Police are yet to arrest the accused.

District Forest Officer A.Periasamy said that the unauthorised unit was discovered during patrolling in the area. “The case has been handed over to police. Awareness will be given to tribal people about possession of illegal arms and manufacturing,” he said.

Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger said that the Police Department had earlier busted two gun manufacturing units in the area and another unit near Omalur.

A special drive was held in these areas and people were asked to surrender illegal guns in their possession. A similar drive and other preventive measures would be planned soon, she said.