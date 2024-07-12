ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal electric fence around rooster coop claims man’s life in Coimbatore

Published - July 12, 2024 12:51 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was electrocuted after he came in contact with an illegally erected electric fence around a rooster coop at a farm near Aliyar in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

A. Arunkumar, a farm worker from ABS Nagar at Paruthiyur near Aliyar, earned a living by harvesting coconuts. Murugavel of Paruthiyur brought Arunkumar to a coconut grove belonging to Elangovan, a resident of Rasakkapalayam, at Angalakurichi near Aliyar to harvest tender coconuts on Thursday.

According to the police, Elangovan and his son Tamilarasan were rearing roosters in the grove and had erected an electric fence around the coop to protect them from thieves. Arunkumar came in contact with the electrified fence when he went near the enclosure to wash his hand. He died on the spot.

Aliyar police arrived at the spot and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, for post-mortem.

The police booked Elangovan and Tamilarasan under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While Elangovana was arrested on Wednesday night, Tamilarasan was at large.

