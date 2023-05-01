HamberMenu
Illegal cottages sealed in the Nilgiris

May 01, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A cottage being sealed in Udhagamandalam for not obtaining any permission.

A cottage being sealed in Udhagamandalam for not obtaining any permission.

The Nilgiris district administration sealed illegal cottages that functioned without obtaining permission from the revenue administration. Penta Peak guest house at Kappatty in Kotagiri was locked for not obtaining permission. On Friday, three cottages Kiran cottage, Moogambikai cottage and Ken Villa cottage near Ooty Eye Foundation were also sealed.

On Monday, Richmond cottage at Balacola Village and two cottages on Kanni Mariamman street, Coonoor, were also sealed. These houses are that were used illegally as cottages were also sealed.

