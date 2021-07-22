Illegal arms seized

HOSUR

22 July 2021 23:39 IST

In a crackdown on illegal arms, the police teams seized 24 country-made guns and arrested 19 persons here.

In a slew of raids in Denkanikottai, Thally, Rayakottai, Kelamangalam, Udhanapalli and Anchetty, the guns were seized from over 19 persons.

According to sources, the police have asked persons owning illegal country-made guns to handover them, failing which action would be taken against them.

