Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme inaugurated in Salem and Dharmapuri districts

Dharmapuri

03 January 2022 21:50 IST

District Collector S. Divyadarshini inaugurated the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme here at Illakiyampatti panchayat.

According to officials, 1,806 centres for primary and upper primary classes have been set up in the district through which classes would be conducted by volunteers to bridge the learning gap of students. According to officials, classes would be conducted for at least one-and-a-half hours a day for six months.

As many as 19,460 students in primary classes and 18,655 students in upper primary classes would benefit through the scheme. 1,806 volunteers have been appointed for each of the centres here.

Advertising

Advertising

In Salem, District Collector S.Karmegham inaugurated the scheme at Kanankuruchi anganwadi centre. According to officials, 2,845 primary and upper primary centres has been set up in the district initially under the scheme. Over 25,400 primary class students and 21,763 upper primary classes students would benefit under the scheme.