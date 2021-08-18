IIT calls for application for data science programme

Coimbatore

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has called for application from students in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts for online data science programme. A release from the institution said that students who had cleared Class XII and passed English and Maths in Class X were eligible to apply.

The classes would start in September 2021.

The applicants need not go through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) route for admission. They could pursue ‘Diploma in Programming and Data Science’ along with their on-campus courses.

The last date for application for the programme is August 30, the release said and added that those interested could look up for details at https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in