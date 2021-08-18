Coimbatore

IIT calls for application for data science programme

Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has called for application from students in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts for online data science programme. A release from the institution said that students who had cleared Class XII and passed English and Maths in Class X were eligible to apply.

The classes would start in September 2021.

The applicants need not go through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) route for admission. They could pursue ‘Diploma in Programming and Data Science’ along with their on-campus courses.

The last date for application for the programme is August 30, the release said and added that those interested could look up for details at https://onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 12:29:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/iit-calls-for-application-for-data-science-programme/article35966994.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY