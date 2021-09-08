IIF award to Coimbatore firm

Peekay Steel Castings has received Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) awards for Casting of the Year, Export Excellence and Foundryman of the year (2020).

According to a press release, the company, which has plants in Kozhikode, Coimbatore, Hindupur, and Bengaluru, got the Casting of the Year award for developing casting and machining for ultrasonic flow meters. It got the Export Excellence award for highest steel casting exports in the large-scale steel castings manufacturer category. Sabeesh, COO of the Kozhikode plant of the company, got the Foundryman of the year award for his contribution in increasing production and cost savings.

The press release added that Peekay Steel Castings is striving to become an engineering and manufacturing conglomerate that will become a one-stop solution provider to its customers in terms of machined castings, forgings, additive manufacturing, fabrication, assembly and testing, the press release said.