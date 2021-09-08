Coimbatore

IIF award to Coimbatore firm

Peekay Steel Castings has received Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) awards for Casting of the Year, Export Excellence and Foundryman of the year (2020).

According to a press release, the company, which has plants in Kozhikode, Coimbatore, Hindupur, and Bengaluru, got the Casting of the Year award for developing casting and machining for ultrasonic flow meters. It got the Export Excellence award for highest steel casting exports in the large-scale steel castings manufacturer category. Sabeesh, COO of the Kozhikode plant of the company, got the Foundryman of the year award for his contribution in increasing production and cost savings.

The press release added that Peekay Steel Castings is striving to become an engineering and manufacturing conglomerate that will become a one-stop solution provider to its customers in terms of machined castings, forgings, additive manufacturing, fabrication, assembly and testing, the press release said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2021 11:55:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/iif-award-to-coimbatore-firm/article36371029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY