IHCL opens 67th hotel under its brand Ginger in Coimbatore

Hospitality major Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) opened its 67th hotel under its ‘lean luxe’ class brand Ginger in Coimbatore.

The hotel, Ginger Coimbatore Airport, situated close to the airport junction on Avinashi Road offers 68 rooms, including six suites; restaurant ‘Qmin’; a fitness centre and a conference room. The hotel is expecting to open a bar by April, 2025, said Deepika Rao, Executive Vice-President-New Businesses, Hotel Openings and Corporate Communications, IHCL.

“The market of midscale hotels in the country that stood at 7% in 2001 saw an increase to 21% in 2023. IHCL will open its 68th Ginger hotel in Udaipur soon and 25 more are in the pipeline... The average occupancy rate in Ginger brands across India is 70% and in Coimbatore we are expecting 80%,” she said.

According to Ms. Rao, the hotel’s proximity to the airport and its lean luxe class facilities for corporate and leisure travellers are among the unique selling propositions of Ginger in Coimbatore. Already, the Ginger brand has four hotels in Chennai, one each in Tiruppur and Puducherry. Some cities have more than one Ginger hotels and Coimbatore, too, has the potential for more, she added.