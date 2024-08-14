GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IGP West Zone, SPs of Coimbatore, the Nilgiris assume office

Published - August 14, 2024 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
T. Senthilkumar, who assumed office as Inspector General of Police, West Zone, on Wednesday.

T. Senthilkumar, who assumed office as Inspector General of Police, West Zone, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPL

T. Senthilkumar assumed office as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), West Zone, on Wednesday. Mr. Senthilkumar was previously working as IGP, Administration, Chennai. He replaced K. Bhavaneeswari, who is posted as IGP, Establishment, Chennai.

After assuming office, Mr. Senthilkumar held meetings with Deputy Inspector General of Police (Coimbatore range) A. Saravana Sundar and Superintendents of Police (SPs) from the eight West Zone districts. He reviewed the law and order situation and status of crimes, traffic, and other issues in these districts.

Among his previous postings, Mr. Senthilkumar had worked as Commissioner of Salem and Madurai and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Coimbatore city.

K. Karthikeyan, who assumed office as the Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police on Wednesday.

K. Karthikeyan, who assumed office as the Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPL

K. Karthikeyan is Coimbatore SP

K. Karthikeyan on Wednesday took charge as the SP of Coimbatore district, after his stint as the SP of Tiruvannamalai.

The new SP said that special efforts would be taken to ensure law and order in Coimbatore rural limits, prevent and detect crimes and curb peddling of drugs and banned tobacco products. He added that special focus would be given to the safety of women and children and to reduce traffic accidents.

N.S. Nisha taking charge as new SP of Nilgiris district on Wednesday.

N.S. Nisha taking charge as new SP of Nilgiris district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

N.S. Nisha is Nilgiris SP

N.S. Nisha assumed office as the SP of the Nilgiris on Wednesday.

Ms. Nisha said special attention would be given to address traffic congestion in Udhagamandalam and Mettupalayam Road and law and order issues relating to human-animal conflicts in Gudalur region.

She had served as DCP of the Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police; DCP Ambattur; SP-I Cyber Crimes Division; and SP of Mayiladuthurai among other postings in the past.

