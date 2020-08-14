IGBC, Codissia to increase green building footprint in Coimbatore

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) will join hands to promote construction of green buildings in the industrial sector here.

Rajesh B. Lund, chair of IGBC - Coimbatore, said the two organisations would sign a Memorandum of Understanding next week in this regard. Codissia was promoting two industrial parks here on nearly 250 acre. These would have 300 to 400 industries. Even if 50 % of the industries went green, it would have huge environment impact. The industries would only have to focus on a few parameters to make the buildings green, he said.

Tamil Nadu had 346 million sq.ft of green footprint. It was one of the fastest growing States in green building projects. The office building of SIERRA ODC in Coimbatore was the world’s sendo highest Platinum rated building, he pointed out.

In an effort to promote construction of green buildings, Mr. Lund urged the State government to consider additional incentives such as reduction in development charges and rebate in property tax to projects that got IGBC rating.