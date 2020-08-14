IGBC, Codissia to increase green building footprint in Coimbatore

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) and Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) will join hands to promote construction of green buildings in the industrial sector here.
Rajesh B. Lund, chair of IGBC - Coimbatore, said the two organisations would sign a Memorandum of Understanding next week in this regard. Codissia was promoting two industrial parks here on nearly 250 acre. These would have 300 to 400 industries. Even if 50 % of the industries went green, it would have huge environment impact. The industries would only have to focus on a few parameters to make the buildings green, he said.
Tamil Nadu had 346 million sq.ft of green footprint. It was one of the fastest growing States in green building projects. The office building of SIERRA ODC in Coimbatore was the world’s sendo highest Platinum rated building, he pointed out.
In an effort to promote construction of green buildings, Mr. Lund urged the State government to consider additional incentives such as reduction in development charges and rebate in property tax to projects that got IGBC rating.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath