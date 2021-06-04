IG West Zone, DIG Coimbatore Range assume office

Senior IPS officers R. Sudhakar and M.S. Muthusamy took charge as the new Inspector General (IG) of Police – West Zone and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police – Coimbatore Range respectively here on Friday.

Mr. Sudhakar, a 2003-batch IPS officer, was DIG – Madurai Range prior to his new posting.

He told The Hindu that priority would be given for containing COVID-19 spread in the West Zone and ensuring that police personnel did not contract the virus. Mr. Sudhakar said he would conduct field visits from Saturday based on his interactions with the various Superintendents of Police of the districts to check the preventive measures taken by the police.

A 2006-batch IPS officer, Mr. Muthusamy was DIG – Dindigul Range prior to his posting here. He also noted that controlling the spread of COVID-19 would be the top priority of the police in the four districts under the Coimbatore Range.

In Coimbatore City Police, S. Murugavel took charge as Assistant Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Section) and A. Manikandan took charge as Assistant Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), West Sub-division, on Friday.