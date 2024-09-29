IG visits injured police officials in Namakkal; former DGP praises Namakkal encounter

The West Zone Inspector General of Police (IG) T. Senthilkumar visited Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday, where an inspector and sub-inspector were undergoing treatment for the injuries caused by the ATM robbery gang.

The Namakkal police secured a seven-member gang that broke into ATM kiosks at Thrissur in Kerala after a big chase on Friday. While two persons in the gang tried to escape, the police gunned down a person - H. Juman alias Jumanddin (37), a resident of Anthrola in the Palwal district of Haryana. Another accused, K. Azru alias Mohammed Azar Ali (30), a resident of Bisru in Haryana, sustained bullet injuries on his legs and was admitted to Coimbatore Government Hospital. The police also seized ₹67 lakh in cash from the gang. The injured Komarapalayam inspector Thavamani and sub-inspector Ranjithkumar were admitted to Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital.

On Saturday late evening, the accused persons were produced before Komarapalayam Judicial Magistrate Court and remanded in Salem Central Prison.

On Sunday, West Zone IG Senthilkumar visited the hospital and inquired with the inspector and sub-inspector regarding their health. Speaking to reporters, the IG said that Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal will visit Namakkal district on Monday.

Meanwhile, former DGP C. Sylendra Babu inaugurated a marathon in Erode on Sunday and told reporters, “When I was DGP, a gang involved in ATM robbery in Tiruvannamalai district, was nabbed in north India. At that time, they possessed guns.” Encounters are taking place to safeguard the lives of the police personnel and the public. Through this Namakkal encounter incident, burglars will be afraid to come to Tamil Nadu. Congratulations to the Namakkal SP and other officials,” he said.