IG instructs police to treat public with respect

At a meeting he chaired in Coonoor on Monday, Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K. Periaiah asked police officials and personnel to treat members of the public with respect.
The Nilgiris Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan, who took part in the meeting, told presspersons that the IG spoke to DSPs, ADSPs and Inspectors on how to deal with the general public.
The IG’s instructions follow the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and his son Benicks in Sattankulam recently. “Instructions were given on how the police should behave with the public, on how they should treat complainants and also what kind of behavioural changes need to effected among police personnel,” said Mr. Sasi Mohan.
“These instructions will be passed down to each police station, right from the DSP to every constable,” he said.
On the opposition from the public and political parties to the transfer and posting of ADSP D. Kumar to the Nilgiris district, despite being under investigation for the Sattankulam custodial deaths, the SP said the objections had been passed on to the relevant officials.
