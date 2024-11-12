 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IG inaugurates ‘Police Akka’ initiative in Namakkal

Published - November 12, 2024 08:42 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
West zone IG T. Senthil Kumar inaugurated the Police Akka initiative in Namakkal District in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 12 November 2024.

West zone IG T. Senthil Kumar inaugurated the Police Akka initiative in Namakkal District in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 12 November 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Inspector General of Police (IG), West Zone, T. Senthil Kumar, inaugurated the ‘Police Akka’ initiative on Tuesday at a private college in Tiruchengode, Namakkal district.

In his address, IG Senthil Kumar highlighted the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to women’s safety and education, emphasising that this initiative aims to make it easier for female students to seek help for issues like cybercrime without hesitation. Through the ‘Police Akka’ initiative, 136 women police personnel have been deployed across 323 private and government schools and 99 colleges in Namakkal district. The programme encourages students to share concerns as they would with an elder sister, ensuring confidentiality of their names and issues. The IG also stressed the importance of educating students about laws related to women’s safety, noting that education is essential for personal and social development.

Namakkal District Collector S. Uma, Salem Range DIG E.S. Uma, District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan, and officials from relevant departments attended the event.

Published - November 12, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.