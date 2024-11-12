IG inaugurates ‘Police Akka’ initiative in Namakkal

Inspector General of Police (IG), West Zone, T. Senthil Kumar, inaugurated the ‘Police Akka’ initiative on Tuesday at a private college in Tiruchengode, Namakkal district.

In his address, IG Senthil Kumar highlighted the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to women’s safety and education, emphasising that this initiative aims to make it easier for female students to seek help for issues like cybercrime without hesitation. Through the ‘Police Akka’ initiative, 136 women police personnel have been deployed across 323 private and government schools and 99 colleges in Namakkal district. The programme encourages students to share concerns as they would with an elder sister, ensuring confidentiality of their names and issues. The IG also stressed the importance of educating students about laws related to women’s safety, noting that education is essential for personal and social development.

Namakkal District Collector S. Uma, Salem Range DIG E.S. Uma, District Superintendent of Police (SP) S. Rajesh Kannan, and officials from relevant departments attended the event.