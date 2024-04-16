ADVERTISEMENT

IG felicitates SSIs for providing CPR to ailing man in Tiruppur

April 16, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector General of Police, West Zone, K. Bhavaneeswari with the two special sub-inspectors on Tuesday. Photo: SPL | Photo Credit: SPL

Inspector General of Police, West Zone, K. Bhavaneeswari on Tuesday felicitated two special sub-inspectors who saved the life of a Nagapattinam native at Dharapuram bus stand in Tiruppur on Sunday night

The IG lauded the timely response of highway patrol SSIs Gopal and Nandagopal for providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to M. Palani (36) of Nagapattinam who collapsed at Dharapuram bus stand around 9 p.m. on Sunday. After providing CPR, the policemen shifted the man to the government hospital in Dharapuram for further medical care. Ms. Bhavaneeswari felicitated the SSIs with certificates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US