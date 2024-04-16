GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IG felicitates SSIs for providing CPR to ailing man in Tiruppur

April 16, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Inspector General of Police, West Zone, K. Bhavaneeswari with the two special sub-inspectors on Tuesday. Photo: SPL

Inspector General of Police, West Zone, K. Bhavaneeswari with the two special sub-inspectors on Tuesday. Photo: SPL | Photo Credit: SPL

Inspector General of Police, West Zone, K. Bhavaneeswari on Tuesday felicitated two special sub-inspectors who saved the life of a Nagapattinam native at Dharapuram bus stand in Tiruppur on Sunday night

The IG lauded the timely response of highway patrol SSIs Gopal and Nandagopal for providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to M. Palani (36) of Nagapattinam who collapsed at Dharapuram bus stand around 9 p.m. on Sunday. After providing CPR, the policemen shifted the man to the government hospital in Dharapuram for further medical care. Ms. Bhavaneeswari felicitated the SSIs with certificates.

