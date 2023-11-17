HamberMenu
IG Bhavaneeswari instructs SPs to step up surveillance to thwart infiltration by Maoists

November 17, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector General of Police, West Zone, Bhavaneeswari, on Friday instructed Superintendents of Police in Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur and Nilgiris districts to strengthen presence in checkposts and patrolling in tribal and forest areas to check infiltration by Maoists.

Chairing a consultation along with Deputy Inspector of Police, Coimbatore Range, A. Saravana Sundar, at Mettupalayam, the IG emphasised on strengthening the surveillance mechanisms. The meeting was also attended by officials heading Anti-Naxal units.

