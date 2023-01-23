ADVERTISEMENT

IG Ajay Bharatan takes charge as Principal of CRPF college in Coimbatore

January 23, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

R. Aishwaryaa

Inspector General Ajay Bharatan took charge as the Principal of Central Reserve Police Force’s Central Training College in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Inspector General Ajay Bharatan has taken charge as the Principal of CRPF Central Training College (CTC) at Kurudampalayam in Coimbatore on Monday.

After completing his M.Sc., he joined the CRPF on August 15, 1986 as gazetted officer, according to a release. He passed out of the 51st batch of officers of Defence Services Staff College at Wellington in the Nilgiris. During his tenure, he had served in several militancy-affected areas such as Punjab, North Eastern Region, Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh. He had commanded institutions of CRPF like in Coimbatore, and the Recruits Training College in Avadi, the release added. Under his leadership, the CTC CRPF Coimbatore was adjudged ‘Best Training Institution’ in 2015. He had received the ‘Internal Security Medal’, ‘50th Independence Day Medal’, and ‘75th Independence Day Medal,’ five commendation discs and certificates from the CRPF Directorate General.

