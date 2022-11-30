IFGTB launches Forest Seed Science and Technology app

November 30, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The ENVIS Centre at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, has launched an interactive, real time mobile application, namely ‘Forest Seed Science and Technology’. The app offers seed handling techniques and useful information for 100 forest tree species under the categories plantation species; tree-borne oil seeds; non-timber forest products species; medicinal species; rare, endangered and threatened species and Shola species. A release said that information such as the seed collection, processing of seeds, storage, testing, breaking of dormancy, and different methods of seed treatment to enhance germination of the respective species are detailed in the Android-based app. Arun Singh Rawat, Director General of Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Dehradun, released the app on November 28 during an international training workshop on ‘Assessing the availability of tree seed sources for forest and landscape restoration’, organised by Biodiversity International and IFGTB. C. Kunhikannan, Director of IFGTB; Riina Jalonen, Alliance of Biodiversity International and CIAT, Malaysia; R. Yasodha, Group Coordinator Research; officers and scientists of the IFGTB and foreign delegates were present. Kannan C.S. Warrier, Senior Principal Scientist and ENVIS coordinator detailed the salient features of the app.