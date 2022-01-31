IFGTB initiates clonal demonstration trials

Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, has initiated establishment of new clonal demonstration trials at MYRADA Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district.

A release issued by the IFGTB said that it established a new Van Vigyan Kendra at MYRADA-ICAR-KVK at Gobichettipalayam last year.

It had established various clonal trials of casuarina, eucalyptus, teak, calophyllum, gmelina arborea, cadamba and melia with the extent of four hectares.

In continuation of the initiative, C. Kunhikannan, director of IFGTB, initiated the establishment of new clonal demonstration trials at MYRADA-ICAR-KVK recently.

S. Saravanan and A. Vijayaraghavan, scientists from IFGTB, and P. Alagesan, senior scientist and head of MYRADA, were present.

The release said that the IFGTB is working towards livelihood enhancement of farmers through various programmes including release of high yielding clones, providing package of practices, supplying of quality plating material and organising tree growers melas.

The institute released high yielding clones in casuarina, eucalyptus, melia, teak, and calophyllum to encourage schemes like Trees Outside Forests.

Such clones are more productive in comparison with bench mark clones and are considerably reducing the gap between demand and supply in wood pulp, timber, plywood and non-edible oil, said the release.