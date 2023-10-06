HamberMenu
IFGTB in Coimbatore celebrates National Wildlife Week

October 06, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, organised an awareness campaign on Friday as part of celebrating the National Wildlife Week 2023.

IFGTB Director C. Kunhikannan in his inaugural address elaborated the crucial role that wildlife played in maintaining environmental equilibrium, emphasising its essential contribution to various natural processes. These processes, which involve intricate interactions among animals, plants, and microorganisms, were pivotal for the proper functioning of our biosphere, ultimately benefiting human existence, he said.

Kannan C.S. Warrier, Senior Principal Scientist, said though traditionally wildlife refers to undomesticated animal species, it includes all organisms living free in nature without being introduced by humans.

Two LiFE Mission selfie points were installed in Gass Forest Museum and ICFRE-IFGTB office respectively at the event to raise awareness about the initiative among students and the general public, encouraging them to incorporate LiFE Mission activities into their daily lives by taking the LiFE Pledge.

An elocution competition on significance of wildlife was conducted in which people from different walks participated.

E-certificates were awarded to all the participants. An awareness poster highlighting the importance of wildlife conservation was released. Senior Programme Officer S. Vigneswaran spoke. 

